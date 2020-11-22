Editorial: Do your part to drive down Oregon's COVID-19 numbers this Thanksgiving

In case you missed it, COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations have surged in recent weeks, both in Oregon and nationwide. A large reason for the increase has been small social gatherings, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

We want to be clear that we’d love to have our traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all of our family members flocking to one spot for turkey, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes and more, perhaps with a fine Willamette Valley Pinot noir.

No one likes the new restrictions. They seem somewhat arbitrary and capricious, and they're particularly harsh on restaurants and bars, which apparently haven’t played an outsized role in spreading the virus in Oregon, at least not according to the state's official statistics on workplace outbreaks.

Plus, many of these eateries and drinking spots spent thousands of dollars to create outdoor seating areas that now can’t be used. And these are exactly the sort of places where COVID-19 is far less likely to be caught.

We also wonder, given how hard restaurants have been hammered, if Brown should have set lower capacity limits on supermarkets, department stores and other large businesses, much like Washington has done.