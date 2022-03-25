Editorial: E-scooter company may not succeed in Albany, but effort is worthwhile

An electric scooter company wants to take a gamble on Albany, and while we’ll be rooting for Bird Ride Inc., we’re extremely skeptical about the chances for success.

We’ll explore the reasons why in a bit, but first, a bit of background.

Under a proposal, Bird Ride will operate a 12-month pilot program, with 50 e-scooters initially deployed in historic Downtown Albany. The company could add about 20 more during the course of the program.

Customers would use a smartphone app and be charged by the minute along preprogrammed routes. Riders must be 18 and older.

Under the city’s agreement with Bird Ride, which can be canceled via a 30-day notice from either party, the e-scooters would be subject to the same traffic laws as bicycles. The motorized vehicles must be ridden on streets, and where available, in bike lanes or bike paths.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants laws also would apply for the e-scooters. Helmets are required by Oregon law, and according to a city official, will be provided with the scooters, which can hit 24 mph.

That top speed is important to note, as crashing an e-scooter could result in severe injury or even death. (The same is true, we should note, with bicycles and other forms of motorized and non-motorized transport.)

If you ride electric scooters, regardless of the law, it’s a good idea to wear a helmet because you probably value your brain. Also never operate a vehicle while drunk because it’s dangerous to others, yourself, your bank account and your good reputation.

New customers would need to complete a tutorial before scooting away. Still, we fully expect some broken bones, traffic tickets, close calls with pedestrians on sidewalks and conflicts with autos on roads as a result of the Bird Ride scooters, but hopefully nothing worse.

City Attorney Sean Kidd is confident that Albany won’t face much additional liability from the program, and this seems reasonable. It’s not as if the city of Albany is a pioneer in this field, as e-scooter companies have proliferated in larger metropolitan areas, including Portland. We’re guessing there’s probably lawsuits already deemed frivolous in Oregon courts from e-scooters.

Some cities with e-scooters have found that these vehicles clutter things when they are parked – or essentially abandoned, often carelessly on sidewalks or by curbs.

E-scooters could bring a big advantage for residents, though, as gas prices are surging.

“This is the free market moving in to solve a problem,” Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson told the City Council during a meeting in early March. “The feedback will be from the market.”

Unfortunately, it’s likely demand will be underwhelming and won’t materialize to the degree Bird Ride hopes.

The scooters will be stationed around Downtown Albany, which is relatively compact and very manageable for pedestrians. This isn’t something like the sprawling Hawthorne and Division areas of Portland.

Those most likely to rent the scooters are the young and young-at-heart without mobility issues, and they’ll be able to walk to their destinations rather easily in the downtown core.

Regular commuting also seems highly unlikely for all but a few residents, since riders couldn’t rely on a scooter staying put outside their homes. Albany also isn’t considered a particularly bike-friendly town, and e-scooters might be a frightful experience on some narrow routes that lack bike lanes.

Plus, with average trips costing $7, the expense doesn’t seem like much savings compared to taking the bus, a ride-sharing service or even a taxi. Wouldn’t it be more prudent to just walk or save up money for a bicycle or e-scooter of your own?

For various reasons, this business experiment – and that’s what Bird Ride is conducting in our town along the Willamette River – seems doomed to fail.

We’d love to be proven wrong, though, and we fully support Bird Ride in its efforts. For this company, and for Albany, rolling the dice may be worthwhile.

