Editorial: Enjoy the girl power on the sports scene

Market downturn – The stock market tanked on Monday and Tuesday due to fears regarding the coronavirus from China and its spread throughout the world. But don’t panic if you check your 401(k) account.

We would urge you to take the long-term view with your finances, despite worries that coronavirus could turn into a pandemic.

There are fluctuations, drops in value, and there are occasional massive losses, but those are temporary. The stock market has historically rebounded, though it can take time. It climbed after the Great Depression, and it rose again after our most recent recession. In general, it keeps going up and up, which is why investing in stocks is such a wise move to build wealth.

Unless you expect the total collapse of our financial system, continue making contributions to your retirement account and don’t pull your money from stocks. This could be an opportunity to reexamine your risk assessment, especially if there’s a pending retirement or other factor for your family. But overall, it’s far from clear that we’re nearing the end of the bull market.

As we mentioned in this space last week, it’s wise to take precautions such as making an emergency kit in case there’s a disease outbreak or natural disaster. It’s unwise to shift your money from the surest long-term bet you can make.

