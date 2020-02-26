Editorial: Enjoy the girl power on the sports scene

It’s a great time to be a fan of women’s sports right now in the Beaver State and the mid-valley.
Despite the losing skid experienced by our hometown Oregon State women’s basketball squad, hoops fans can still treasure Mikayla Pivec, a senior guard who is one of the all-time greats for the Beavers. Plus, for all the gloom and doom, Oregon State is ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press poll and could make noise in the postseason again.
Sabrina Ionescu, the do-it-all star of Oregon’s team, became the first player, male or female, to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a college career on Monday. Think of all the amazing athletes to play the game who never came close to this unprecedented and ridiculous milestone. Plus, Oregon is set up nicely to make the Final Four without ever leaving its home state.
Ionescu reached her statistical feat mere hours after speaking at the memorial service for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi in Los Angeles. Bryant was a proud father who pushed his daughter to be great at the sport they both loved, and he championed both the women’s game and Ionescu. His untimely death ultimately gave both a bigger platform.
In local prep news, earlier this month the South Albany cheerleading team won its fifth straight 5A title and Santiam Christian captured the 3A/2A/1A title.
Crescent Valley’s girls swim team cruised to its second straight 5A title on Saturday, with seniors Francesca Criscione and Paula Lomonaco each winning two individual titles.
Oregon will hold its second sanctioned high school state championships for girls wrestling this weekend, and the sport is experiencing a surge in popularity on the girls’ side. Jesse Hart, a Sweet Home junior, is among the local wrestlers ranked in the tourney. She started grappling her freshman year.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s crazy how quick the sport has grown, and it’s nice to have a bunch of girls to wrestle with at duals. I’m like recruiting now – I want a bunch of girls to come out,” Hart told reporter Jarrid Denney.
Early next month, the mid-Willamette Valley also could have four or five teams in the 5A basketball tournament held at Gill Coliseum.
And speaking of Gill Coliseum, the No. 21 Oregon State gymnastics team will start a stretch of three home meets at 1 p.m. on Saturday against UCLA. The Beaver gymnasts were sixth in the nation last year, and plenty of quality gymnasts remain on the squad.
Young female athletes in Linn and Benton counties have more opportunities to compete than ever. And thanks to the success of area teams and individuals, they have plenty of local role models with some serious girl power.
Market downturn – The stock market tanked on Monday and Tuesday due to fears regarding the coronavirus from China and its spread throughout the world. But don’t panic if you check your 401(k) account.
We would urge you to take the long-term view with your finances, despite worries that coronavirus could turn into a pandemic.
There are fluctuations, drops in value, and there are occasional massive losses, but those are temporary. The stock market has historically rebounded, though it can take time. It climbed after the Great Depression, and it rose again after our most recent recession. In general, it keeps going up and up, which is why investing in stocks is such a wise move to build wealth.
Unless you expect the total collapse of our financial system, continue making contributions to your retirement account and don’t pull your money from stocks. This could be an opportunity to reexamine your risk assessment, especially if there’s a pending retirement or other factor for your family. But overall, it’s far from clear that we’re nearing the end of the bull market.
As we mentioned in this space last week, it’s wise to take precautions such as making an emergency kit in case there’s a disease outbreak or natural disaster. It’s unwise to shift your money from the surest long-term bet you can make.