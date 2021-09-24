Editorial: Fairness? There's no fairness in politics

Both parties submitted proposals, and, of course, the maps from Democrats seem designed to give the blue party an advantage. For example, a congressional proposal shoves the majority of Republicans in the state, in eastern Oregon and southern Oregon, into one sprawling district. That ensures that a new, sixth seat in Congress would be filled by a Democratic Party member.

Republicans, of course, sought advantages with their own maps.

Shouting and posturing ensued from both sides. Kotek accused Republicans of negotiating in bad faith and voided her deal. Republicans accused her of lying. For now, a COVID-19 case in the Oregon Capitol has delayed the redistricting process.

In case you forgot, Kotek came under heavy fire from high-ranking Democrats for daring to make a deal with Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. Senators and congressmen blasted her as naïve and foolhardy.

So the idea of Kotek breaking her promise sounds great to many liberals. This move not only helps local progressives, it helps Democrats in Washington, D.C., and therefore it helps the agenda of President Joe Biden in the long run.