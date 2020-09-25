Editorial: Fire shows mid-valley residents' helping nature

Volunteers for local public safety agencies performed heroic feats, such as 30 Mill City firefighters who made a stand and kept flames from roaring through the heart of the community.

Of course, we’d like to thank all the law enforcement workers, the paid firefighters from across the West — and even the East Coast and Canada — and all the others, including crisis counselors, who went far above and beyond the call of duty in the past few weeks.

But in some ways we’re even more impressed by the actions of everyday folks and volunteers in a crisis.

We also suspect that some locals made connections with philanthropies and other organizations that will continue long beyond this fall, because it really does feel good to help.

If there’s anything that lasts from these horrible wildfires this September, we hope it’s a sense that you can make a difference in the lives of your neighbors through volunteerism and donations. Keep up the good work.

Those who would like to donate their time and efforts should go to our websites for a list of wildfire assistance resources and suggestions for how to help. That list is updated daily.

