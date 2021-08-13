Editorial: Get vaccinated and protect your family against COVID-19

The surge of COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations from the illness in Oregon should be deeply concerning to mid-Willamette Valley residents. And if you haven’t been vaccinated yet against the disease, you should do so unless you have a legitimate exemption, such as a health condition that prevents you from getting the jab.

Simply put, the vaccine is your best bet to avoid dying or becoming seriously sick from COVID-19. The unvaccinated are overwhelmingly represented in the ranks of the dead or hospitalized during this phase of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If you have family members who can’t get vaccinated, such as children under the age of 12, we urge you to limit your indoor social gatherings and to wear masks in certain settings such as indoors and in crowds. That’s probably the best move regardless to protect society.

The delta variant is a strain of COVID-19 that is more contagious, and it appears to be more dangerous to youngsters. In some states, hospital pediatric intensive care units are being overwhelmed.

And make no mistake, the pandemic is going to get worse, at least in the short term.