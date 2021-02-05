Editorial: Getting schools back open no easy assignment

Also predictably, some educators have balked at the idea of returning to the classroom in the midst of a pandemic that is still raging. To ease those fears, Brown has moved teachers and other school personnel up near the top of the priority list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Setting aside the moral issue of vaccinating teachers ahead of the elderly and other vulnerable groups, it’s not clear whether all educators who want the shots will be able to get immunized in time to meet the timeline set by the governor. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said this week that “there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” but many nervous educators will find that less than reassuring.

One thing ODE has done right is to establish ground rules for schools to minimize the chances of transmission when they do bring students back, such as making sure each student gets 35 square feet of social distancing space, grouping kids in smaller cohorts and enforcing mask regulations, and districts have had months to prepare. But school districts and public health officials will need to keep a close eye on how the reopening plan plays out.