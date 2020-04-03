Editorial: ‘Good Words’ lets mid-valley share feel-good letters

We’ve written several editorials over the decades about how communities come together during challenging times — there was such a column just about five years ago after the South Albany High School fire — and the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 certainly fit the bill.
Mid-Willamette Valley residents are showing their compassion for their neighbors during the global pandemic, and we’ve had several articles, as well as snippets in stories, about good deeds.
For example, in Thursday’s paper, the top article was about people who are running errands for residents who are housebound during the coronavirus pandemic.
These wonderful volunteers are going shopping and delivering groceries for their at-risk neighbors. Some of these do-gooders are part of the COVID Response Collective. To reach out to them, email crcpnw@gmail.com.
The centerpiece story from Wednesday’s paper was on a group of GAPS educators who staged a neighborhood parade to let their students know that they miss them, and that they care. It was a small but heroic gesture that showed the big hearts teachers possess.
In Sunday’s paper, there was a brief mention of Southpaw’s Pizza & Sports Bar, and how the business provided food for hundreds of workers at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Last week, we also had a centerpiece story about mid-valley crafters volunteering to sew masks for local medical professionals who are short on protective gear as they try and help the public during the pandemic. To get connected with that effort, search for the Corvallis Sewing Brigade on Facebook.
We could go on and on, but you get the idea.
There are so many local people doing amazing things to help others right now. There are so many acts of kindness, big and small.
As we’ve mentioned before, we’re working heavy hours to try and keep our readers updated on the coronavirus and its repercussions in the mid-Willamette Valley. Because of all the impacts — emergency declarations, closures, postponements and such, updates on death and illness tolls — our journalists are overwhelmed with work.
And we continue to get tips about positive news stories, as well, so many that we simply can’t cover all of them with full news stories.
So we wanted to remind our readers that we have a dedicated space for your thank-you letters for those good deeds.
“Good Words” has appeared in our paper every weekend for years, and it feels like a regular blast of sunshine every time you read it. It’s akin to a community bulletin board, but one filled only with “attaboys” and pats on the back.
Maybe that's the tonic we need right now.
During these dark days, we’re hoping that readers will turn to “Good Words” to lift their spirits. We’re hoping that residents will respond to this editorial and give us a plethora of “Good Words” letters for the coming weeks. We want to fill our souls with these positive messages, with inspiration from our neighbors who have witnessed selfless actions.
Here are some guidelines on “Good Words” letters.
Include the sender’s name, address and a daytime telephone number for verification or in case of questions.
“Good Words” items generally should be about 150 words long or may be edited to that length. We prefer that they be sent electronically to opinion@gtconnect.com but they also can be mailed to the Gazette-Times, Attn: GOOD WORDS, P.O. Box 368, Corvallis, OR 97339-0368.
Again, communities come together during challenging times.
What’s also said about times of crisis is that people show their true colors. During the coronavirus pandemic, some residents have shown their saintly nature. And that’s true even if they’re simply checking in on elderly neighbors, and making sure they have enough milk, bread, oranges and other groceries to make it through the week.
We have good people all around us here in the mid-Willamette Valley. Help us share their stories.
