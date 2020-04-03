Editorial: ‘Good Words’ lets mid-valley share feel-good letters

Last week, we also had a centerpiece story about mid-valley crafters volunteering to sew masks for local medical professionals who are short on protective gear as they try and help the public during the pandemic. To get connected with that effort, search for the Corvallis Sewing Brigade on Facebook.

We could go on and on, but you get the idea.

There are so many local people doing amazing things to help others right now. There are so many acts of kindness, big and small.

As we’ve mentioned before, we’re working heavy hours to try and keep our readers updated on the coronavirus and its repercussions in the mid-Willamette Valley. Because of all the impacts — emergency declarations, closures, postponements and such, updates on death and illness tolls — our journalists are overwhelmed with work.

And we continue to get tips about positive news stories, as well, so many that we simply can’t cover all of them with full news stories.

So we wanted to remind our readers that we have a dedicated space for your thank-you letters for those good deeds.