Editorial: Grad rates rose due to expanded education options

There was a bit of fantastic news out of Salem last week, and the golden pioneer atop the Capitol must have been grinning from ear to ear until his gilded cheeks were sore.
More and more Oregon teens are experiencing that June rite of passage that includes gowns and mortarboards and a march set to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
The state’s four-year cohort high school graduation rate hit an all-time high in 2018-19, climbing to 80%, according to figures released by the Oregon Department of Education. Just five years earlier, the figure stood at 72%. A decade ago, it was only 66%.
“It’s a pretty big success story. To change at an aggregate level like that takes a lot of time and a lot of work,” said Lisa Harlan, assistant superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools and the former director of school improvement for the ODE.
To be clear, there have been slight tweaks in how the graduation rate has been calculated in the last decade, leading to some of the increase, but this isn’t some “Texas Miracle,” where the gains were achieved by cooking the books.
The change here is due largely to a shift in mindset among education officials. The rise in graduation rates comes down to making school more relevant and accessible to students, Harlan said.
She added that one of the biggest factors is the return of career technical education courses, which mostly disappeared in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Harlan said many students feel more engaged with these classes, as they know their high school experience and learning will be meaningful to their long-term future.
After all, if you want to become a carpenter or auto mechanic, you need hands-on courses that teach you required skills for those fields. In Lebanon, for example, students built a house last year.
Another change is the embrace of alternative high schools and learning programs. Those include Albany Options School and College Hill in Corvallis. Students who are struggling in classes and otherwise would have fallen through the cracks have another chance for success, Harlan said.
Schools have classes that teach more practical applications of higher-level math than in the past, Harlan said.
There also is increased support for students with disabilities, English language learners and teens experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
All in all, there are expanded offerings and options for teens, and especially for those who haven’t been considered high achievers in the past. Many children do well with the standard, traditional classroom educational experience, but that isn’t for everyone.
“There can be more than one path to success, and that hasn’t always been true,” Harlan said.
Regardless of the reasons, the raw numbers themselves point toward an impressive trend. (A full table of Linn and Benton County school district graduation rates is attached to this editorial online, and includes figures for 2018-19, 2013-14 and 2008-09.)
In 2008-09, Lebanon’s four-year cohort high school graduation rate stood at 46%. Five years later, it was at 62%. And according to the latest figures, 77.5% of students receive a diploma or GED.
Central Linn had a graduation rate of 52.5% in 2008-09, and that’s grown to 74%, according to the data released last week.
Another success story was in Sweet Home, where the graduation rate jumped from 61% to 84.5% in the decade-long span. The district made a huge jump just in the last two years.
Scio and Santiam high schools also saw impressive gains, each going from below 60% to 90% or above in 10 years.
Nearly every district saw a gradual upward trend during that time period, including schools that already were performing admirably, such as those in Albany, Corvallis, Jefferson, Monroe and Philomath.
While this is awesome news and cause for celebration, there’s still a long way to go, Harlan said. “Every kiddo deserves success,” she added.