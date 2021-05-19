Editorial: Grieving mother’s strength offers shining example

As reported by Caitlyn May in Sunday’s editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times, Waterloo County Park was one of Zachary’s favorite places to play. He and his younger brother, William, particularly enjoyed the tunnel slide — they would station themselves at either end of the tunnel and holler at each other through the tube. But the playground had been repeatedly targeted by vandals, and the play equipment was falling apart. Maynard called the county parks department several times to complain. Parks and Recreation Director Brian Carroll enlisted her help with a project to design a new play area for the park, and eventually she filled an open spot on the Linn County Parks Board.

That was weeks before Zachary’s death. No one would have blamed Maynard for pulling out of the project, but she stuck with it. On May 6, her efforts were rewarded when the new playground was dedicated at Waterloo County Park and children, including William, swarmed over the colorful new play structures.

“It’s beautiful,” Maynard told the newspaper. “It’s for kids 2 to 12 and you can see your kids from every angle of the park, which is big for me as a mom.”