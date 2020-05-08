Editorial: Hip, hip, hooray for the reopening of Mac-Dunn

The shutdown of Mac-Dunn was frustrating not only because it took the largest trail system in Linn and Benton counties off the board, but also because it resulted in crowded conditions elsewhere. With no research forests to frolic in, residents flocked to other places, which could seem far busier than usual.

For example, if you frequent Bald Hill you’ve probably started your walk at the Benton County Fairgrounds more than usual during this public health crisis. Snatching a parking spot at one of the other lots can feel a bit like winning the lottery lately. But what’s another mile or so on your way to and from Fitton Green?

We also realize that more people have been hiking on our lovely trails in the mid-Willamette Valley, because during Oregon’s stay-at-home order you can watch only so much amazing or absolutely abhorrent television — which one of those categories features tigers has become a critical personality test for our bored era. For the record, “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” is great for kids. But we digress.