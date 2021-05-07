Editorial: In a pandemic, we need to take care of each other

Sunday’s newspaper brought the tragic story of Sherry Zetzman, a 43-year-old Albany woman who died from COVID-19 on April 27. Her severe asthma made her particularly vulnerable to the ravages of COVID, which attacks the respiratory system. But her family believes something else made her particularly vulnerable as well: her unquestioning faith in the wisdom of church leaders.
Zetzman attended services and Bible study classes at Apostolic Life Center in Albany. It’s important to note here that there’s no way to know for sure if Zetzman contracted COVID-19 due to exposure at the church or during church-sponsored Bible classes, but her family is convinced that’s what happened. Zetzman’s mother, Terry Bushnell, told Mid-Valley Media she’s aware of more than a dozen cases of COVID among the congregation, and a church official confirmed to reporter Troy Shinn that there had been a “recent spike” of cases among church members.
What’s troubling is this church’s attitude toward basic COVID-19 precautions. Masks are still required statewide for people gathering indoors. The Oregon Health Authority says churches must enforce social distancing protocols, including spacing seats 6 feet apart and assigning a monitor to make sure people aren’t hugging or otherwise getting too close to others outside their own households.
While the Apostolic Life Center says it has now paused in-person services, a review of its Facebook page makes it clear that the church has not been taking all the precautions mandated by the state. Video clips from livestreamed services show people preaching, singing, praying and worshiping with their faces uncovered. One video shows a youth convention with dozens of teens sitting side by side, singing and praying in close proximity. None of them was wearing a mask.
Head pastor Dennis Johnson told Mid-Valley Media he passed out face masks at that convention and urged their use indoors. But then he said this: “If they weren’t wearing them, I guess that’s just a case of the youth doing what they want.” Johnson and his son, an assistant at Apostolic Life Center, made it clear the church doesn’t believe in telling parishioners they must adhere to public health guidelines, saying they rely on churchgoers to use their own judgment.
We think that attitude is irresponsible — and can potentially have tragic results. Until we have much more widespread vaccination, any gathering without proper precautions has the potential to cause an outbreak. Singing in particular has been linked to superspreader events. Early in the pandemic, a choir practice attended by 61 people in Skagit County, Washington, resulted in 32 confirmed cases and 20 probable cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC. Three participants were hospitalized and two died.
Churchgoers look to their pastors for guidance on worldly as well as spiritual matters. We have no doubt that most church leaders around the mid-valley are sending the message that we all need to take steps to protect our own health and that of our friends, family and neighbors during this pandemic, which has killed more than 576,000 Americans so far. But we also have no doubt that church outbreaks, which are not reported by OHA unless the church has at least 10 full-time employees, are much more widespread than we realize.
Consider the words of Martin Luther, written in 1527, when the bubonic plague was ravaging Europe. In response to those who argued that God would protect the faithful, he had this to say: “This is not trusting God but tempting him. God has created medicines and provided us with intelligence to guard and take good care of the body so that we can live in good health.”
It’s not for us to tell anyone how to worship; after all, the same First Amendment that protects freedom of speech also guarantees freedom of religion. But all community leaders have a duty to provide responsible leadership in times of crisis, and pastors have a special duty to look out for the well-being of their flock. If someone lacks the good sense to take basic precautions against spreading a potentially deadly disease during a pandemic, it’s up to those leaders — both secular and religious — to step in and set them on the proper path.
Sherry Zetzman leaves behind a fiancé and a teenage son, as well as her parents and sister. She also leaves us some important questions to ponder about individual freedom and collective responsibility.