Editorial: In defense of local defense attorneys

Television shows and movies can paint with a broad brush and spread misconceptions, with depictions of criminal defense attorneys often missing the mark.
If you’ve spent time regularly in court, like all our reporters have, the proceedings depicted in “Law & Order” and other programs come off as a bit laughable.
You’re probably already familiar with two of the character archetypes used for defense lawyers. One is the defense attorney as a lowlife with no ethics. The other is the public defender as a neophyte, an inexperienced lawyer who can’t be trusted to fully understand the law or competently handle major cases. Sometimes, TV lawyers offer a combination of the categories.
These stereotypes might hold true elsewhere in Oregon and the United States, but fortunately for us, that’s rarely the case in the mid-Willamette Valley.
The public defenders in Linn and Benton counties, in general, are able and willing to fight in court for the accused. (We also think highly of our local prosecutors, and therefore believe that our local criminal justice system is well-balanced.)
We bring this up due to recent cases in the area, including a high-profile murder trial. People on social media, where manners aren’t so polite, sometimes attack defense attorneys for simply doing their jobs.
“I think it’s common,” said Albany-based defense attorney Kent Hickam. “It’s kind of like, ‘How can you represent somebody that’s guilty?’ That’s pretty normal,’” he added.
There’s also a sense in online comments that if a defendant is acquitted or convicted of a lesser charge, they’re getting away with something due to the dirty tactics of their lawyer. That simply isn’t the case.
There certainly are problems with our criminal justice system in the Beaver State and nationwide. Among the thorny issues is the form of compensation for public defenders in Oregon, who are paid a flat rate per case. Hickam noted that critics believe the system encourages defense attorneys to quickly reach plea deals so they can maximize their incomes. A recent study from a watchdog group claimed that the system is unconstitutional due to that very issue.
Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be a good alternative due to budget constraints. Requiring an hourly rate, for example, would result in ballooning costs for Oregon.
It also seems that a problem with plea deals doesn’t exist locally. We understand that the vast majority of criminal cases are resolved via negotiations, but we don’t see a hasty rush for settlements with our public defenders in Linn and Benton counties.
Most of the plea agreements we follow feature cases with initial charges that are very serious, carrying mandatory minimum prison sentences. The resolutions we report on generally tend to make sense for both the prosecution and defense.
Many of our local public defenders, some more than others, also are willing to take tough cases to trial.
If the verdict is an acquittal, that’s a good thing for the community, Hickam said. “(Acquittals) prove that the criminal justice system works,” Hickam said.
The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is a cornerstone of our justice system, and the public needs defendants to be represented vigorously by attorneys.
After all, if it was your family member or friend being charged, you’d want someone to battle for them. Thankfully, such courtroom battles are happening in Albany and Corvallis.