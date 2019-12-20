Editorial: In defense of local defense attorneys

“I think it’s common,” said Albany-based defense attorney Kent Hickam. “It’s kind of like, ‘How can you represent somebody that’s guilty?’ That’s pretty normal,’” he added.

There’s also a sense in online comments that if a defendant is acquitted or convicted of a lesser charge, they’re getting away with something due to the dirty tactics of their lawyer. That simply isn’t the case.

There certainly are problems with our criminal justice system in the Beaver State and nationwide. Among the thorny issues is the form of compensation for public defenders in Oregon, who are paid a flat rate per case. Hickam noted that critics believe the system encourages defense attorneys to quickly reach plea deals so they can maximize their incomes. A recent study from a watchdog group claimed that the system is unconstitutional due to that very issue.

Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be a good alternative due to budget constraints. Requiring an hourly rate, for example, would result in ballooning costs for Oregon.

It also seems that a problem with plea deals doesn’t exist locally. We understand that the vast majority of criminal cases are resolved via negotiations, but we don’t see a hasty rush for settlements with our public defenders in Linn and Benton counties.