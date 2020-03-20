Editorial: Journalists working hard to give the public the news during pandemic

As health care providers, public health officials and first responders ramp up their efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, we want you to know that our staff is also working hard to provide you with the latest and most accurate information on the crisis.

(The local stories regarding the illness are free to read online on our sites, as we've dropped our paywall regarding the subject.)

Our reporters, photographers and editors have shifted into overdrive and are working heavy hours to give you updates on school and business closures, the spread of the illness in the mid-Willamette Valley and throughout the Beaver State and more.

The pace of the work has also increased recently, something that was necessary to bring members of the public the details they need as quickly as possible.

Some of our journalists have turned in as many as 20 bylined articles in the past week. This, in turn, creates an overload for our editors, who have far more copy to read.