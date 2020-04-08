Editorial: Keep up the good work with social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Forget for a moment about the raw daily numbers surrounding COVID-19, the new cases and the updates to the death toll, which, though necessary, can be an overwhelming and unpleasant bit of information to process each news cycle.

Here’s a ray of sunshine, like this week’s change in the weather in the mid-Willamette Valley: Social distancing in Oregon is helping to curb the spread of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Last week, Albany Democrat-Herald reporter Caitlyn M. May detailed how there is strong evidence that Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order and other restrictions appear to be working.

Sure, there are still some people who are behaving irresponsibly. But we’ve also noticed how many are trying hard to maintain a six-foot safety circle around themselves while out on the trails, pathways and sidewalks that remain open — or, for that matter, even in store aisles.