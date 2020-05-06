Editorial: Knowledge of COVID-19 outbreaks would protect the public

Linn County has pointed to state guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority as the reason for the lack of transparency. A spokesman with OHA cited a state statute on Monday and said that the state won’t be releasing information on outbreak locations — except at nursing homes — to protect the privacy rights of individuals.

If details about the number of COVID-19 cases at workplaces, prisons or other specific locations became known, then coworkers, managers and the general public could figure out who had the illness, according to the OHA spokesman.

Frankly, we find the argument weak. Many coworkers and managers at companies such as National Frozen Foods already know who has been infected. We also don’t believe that listing the number of cases at a workplace with hundreds of employees would lead to the public identifying those with the illness.

Plus, if privacy is the primary concern, what about Gov. Kate Brown's plan to track people when they go out to eat at restaurants or patronize other businesses once the state reopens? That seems rather alarming and doesn't mesh well with respecting privacy.