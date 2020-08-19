Editorial: Loss of OSU sports necessary but will hurt economy

The decision was predictable and, according to medical professionals, necessary. The safety and lifelong health of the players took top priority. There was a distinct possibility that a few players would have devastating medical complications or perhaps even die if the conference continued with its athletics schedule as originally planned.

Regardless what some pundits might say, this isn’t Omaha Beach on D-Day and there aren’t acceptable losses of this nature.

The Pac-12 is also shielding itself from liability, of course, and those questions of whether a school will be responsible for student-athlete cases of COVID-19 will play out in the Southeastern Conference and elsewhere.

Unlike some professional sports such as the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer — both of which isolated their teams at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando — student athletes at major colleges can’t easily be isolated from the general populace and regularly tested for COVID-19. That simply isn’t practical or economical. There’s no way to put all of these young men and women in a bubble on campus, where they live in the same dorms as other students and attend the same classes as other students.