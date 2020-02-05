Editorial: Low-tech paper trail is necessary for election security

As the Iowa Democratic caucuses showed, maybe relying too much on technology isn’t a good thing. The results from Monday’s event were delayed due to problems with a just-released smartphone app designed to report results to the state Democratic Party.
That’s right, a new app had glitches. Who would’ve thought, except perhaps everyone with a cellular phone and some common sense?
To state the obvious, this is a black eye for Democrats, who come off looking more than a bit incompetent at the local level in the Hawkeye State. Thankfully, there’s a paper trail involved, so the delay is nothing more than that. There shouldn’t be much grumbling about the accuracy of the full results, whatever they are and whenever they are released.
But this tech failure brings up concerns about the 2020 presidential election. According to an Associated Press report from August, eight states continue to use paperless voting machines: Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. (For those of you with political scorecards, most of these are considered Republican states, so that’s a black eye for the “red” team.)
Experts estimated 12 percent of voters nationwide could be marking a virtual “ballot” without any sort of physical record or paper trail in November. That’s actually a vast improvement, as 20 percent of voters used paperless voting in the presidential election of 2016.
Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said that the lack of paper ballots is a concern due to issues such as recounts and tech problems.
“Something goes wrong with the power, there’s an outage, a surge, what effect does that have on the count that’s in those machines? There’s no paper to rely on. You can have your election wiped out. If you want a recount, there’s nothing you can do,” he added.
The machines also are vulnerable to hacking, according to the AP. Another report from last summer indicated that many electronic voting machines across the nation, paper record or not, are using outdated Windows 7 technology, the sort of tech that would be found on cutting-edge computers in 2009. Microsoft ended mainstream support for the operating system more than five years ago.
Why is the potential for hacking important? According to federal authorities, Russia targeted the election system of every state in the union during the 2016 election.
You have free articles remaining.
That includes Oregon, but our state’s method of voting probably discourages many hacking attempts.
In the Beaver State, voters fill out paper ballots, which are then mailed or inserted into secure drop-off boxes. The results are calculated using computers that aren’t connected to the internet. To do his job in Albany or Corvallis or other county seats in Oregon, a Russian hacker would need to infiltrate elections offices in person on the night of an election.
We realize newcomers to Oregon might be a bit perplexed with vote-by-mail, which was approved by voters in 1998. Some people, believe it or not, are nostalgic for the days when they used to wait in line, potentially for hours, to cast their ballot.
But as we’ve said before in this space, we think the father of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system got things right. And that would be former Linn County Clerk Del Riley, who passed away in August 2018.
Oregon’s system provides an easy way to cast a ballot, and, unsurprisingly, Oregon’s election turnout traditionally ranks among the nation’s highest, Druckenmiller said.
What’s more, as we become increasingly aware of the flaws and vulnerabilities of our nation’s election systems, more states are taking a hard look at Oregon, which has few instances of fraud since there’s a paper ballot that the voter must sign.
Most of the instances of wrongdoing here are inadvertent and result from residents not understanding the law. Druckenmiller recalled a case where a husband signed his wife’s ballot because she had a broken hand.
“There’s never really been any organized fraud at all for the state of Oregon,” he added.
While the computers used to count election results here in Oregon certainly can be cutting-edge — in Linn County, an image is captured of every ballot cast — the backbone of the system is trusty and old school.
“All that technology is great, but Oregon is still a paper ballot state. That is the heart of your security,” Druckenmiller said. “When you have the original paper ballot, anybody who has any questions can look back on that.”