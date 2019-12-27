Editorial: Make a resolution to visit someplace new in Oregon

With 2020 fast approaching and Christmas in the rearview mirror, you’ll likely be asked sometime soon about your New Year’s resolution.

You might be tempted to respond that you’ll lose weight, exercise more or watch less television. These are the sort of quests that are well-intentioned but often result in failure and frustration. (Really, no, seriously, this is the year! You’ll be in swimsuit shape just in time for… Labor Day!)

We want you to have a smashing success with your New Year’s resolution and repeatedly brag to your family and friends. So here’s an easy mission for you to accomplish.

Visit someplace new in Oregon.

The Beaver State is magnificent because it contains multitudes of experiences. Oregon offers something for everyone to enjoy. There’s a line from “God Bless America” that we love – “From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam.” That lyric resonates with us as Oregonians for some reason. Perhaps because you could experience all three of those landscapes in less than three hours in a drive from the coast to the Cascades. Travel a bit further east on Highway 20, and you’ll hit the high desert.

