Editorial: Merkley, DeFazio deserve reelection; vote yes for Alsea School bond

Sometimes seasoned politicians, whether you agree with all of their policies or not, are the best and safest votes to make because you know they can do the job in Washington, D.C., and make decisions that will be beneficial for your hometown.

And so we endorse U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio in their reelection bids. While we may have a few minor reservations about these endorsements, we won’t lose any sleep if voters return these public officials to office.

Merkley, the Democratic incumbent, is squaring off against GOP nominee Jo Rae Perkins of Albany and two minor party candidates in the November general election.

He’s clearly the best candidate in the race, despite the fact that he has aligned himself with the left wing of the Democratic Party. That may play well in Corvallis and the larger urban centers of the state, but it’s out of step with Albany and other more conservative parts of Oregon.

We don’t have a problem with many of his policies and stances, and he actually believes in science, which seems to be an odd sticking point for at least one of his opponents. Still, we wish Merkley would have more of an independent streak at times.