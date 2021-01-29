Editorial: Moving on from Scott right move for Pac-12

Staying with football, fans have long complained about the late start times, even though the conference has gained a branding boost from #pac12afterdark, the moniker fans on Twitter have used each time some kind of craziness takes place in one of those late games.

Those late starts on the West Coast also make it more difficult for viewers outside of the Pacific or Mountain time zones to watch to the end, regardless of how exciting the finishes have been.

But through all that, maybe the most frustrating part of Scott’s tenure is the money he has lavished on himself for private jets and expensive hotel rooms. Or how about having courtside seats at the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament instead of selling them to fans?

Oh, and that $7 million a year rent for the conference’s downtown San Francisco offices seems a bit much.

The optics of Scott splitting a multimillion-dollar bonus with his inner circle while furloughing or eliminating close to half the staff during the pandemic may have been the final straw.

Scott always pointed to the impending new TV agreement for football in 2024 — he inked a 12-year, $3 billion deal in 2011 — as a major reason his contract should be extended, implying the new deal would solve all the conference's ills.