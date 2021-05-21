Editorial: Muddled rules for unmasking add to confusion

The problem with those unmasking rules, though, is that they all depend on being able verify vaccination status and, as we mentioned earlier, there is no standardized government mechanism for doing so. That puts the onus for checking vaccine cards squarely on business. Under the OHA and Oregon OSHA rules, employers who want to let vaccinated workers doff their masks in the office (please, Lord, let it be soon!) have to take on the role of vaccine police and demand proof of immunization. What could possibly go wrong there? Employees of businesses that cater to the public will be put in the even more difficult position of having to verify the vaccination status of maskless customers. We have already seen a local example of how horribly wrong that can go: The Enchanted Forest, the beloved theme park that has struggled to stay afloat in the face of pandemic restrictions, wildfire smoke and storm damage, was poised to reopen this weekend — until it started receiving online threats from people who deemed the perfectly reasonable requirement to show proof of vaccination a threat to their liberty.