Editorial: Nearman expulsion gives glimmer of hope

Republicans in our nation’s capital, in a disturbing development, see no need to rehash the violence of Jan. 6, when a mob tried to thwart a presidential election. Nothing to see here. Move along.

We should disentangle many Oregon Republicans from the Q-Anon movement, election lies and other nonsense that is pushed and embraced by members of the national party and the Oregon GOP organization itself.

Also, to be clear, we aren’t trying to attack those who voted for Donald Trump in November. We didn’t endorse Trump, but if you voted for him, that’s fine. That’s how democracy works.

But Trump didn’t win the presidential election. There wasn’t widespread election fraud. Those who espouse some counter-narrative or hope for a coup continue to pose a threat to our nation.

It will be up to the county commissioners of Benton, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties to determine a replacement for Nearman, and no timetable has been set, according to the Oregon Capital Bureau.

We hope that officials appoint a moderate Republican to replace Nearman, but we’d take a staunch conservative as well if they can work with those of different stripes on key issues and don’t believe in conspiracy theories.