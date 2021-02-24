Editorial: New museum is something to celebrate

A lot had to happen to make that dream a reality. Before the historical society could take custody of the 60,000-item Horner Collection, it had to build an archive-grade storage facility adjacent to its Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath, a $2.3 million undertaking that was ultimately completed in 2007. Only after that task was taken care of could fundraising and grant-writing begin in earnest for the new museum in downtown Corvallis. It seemed to take forever, but the $11.5 million, 19,000-square-foot facility was finally completed by the end of 2019, with a grand opening planned for last spring. Those plans, of course, were derailed by COVID.

But now, at long last, the Corvallis Museum is open to the public, and we have to say it was worth the wait. Designed by Allied Works Architecture of Portland, the building has a sleek, modern and sophisticated exterior. Inside, cleverly calculated sightlines provide glimpses of the exhibits from unexpected angles, drawing visitors from one gallery to another with a delightful sense of discovery. The design is not without its detractors; there are those who would have preferred a building with a more traditional look. But we think the new museum is gorgeous, and it’s hard to imagine a design that could have done more to showcase the historical society’s holdings.