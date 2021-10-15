Editorial: NIL era means Oregon State must continue to be Giant Killers

Oregon State University will be at a disadvantage in this new era of name, image and likeness rights, where college athletes can profit from their fame and marketability. But the drawbacks may not be as significant as some outsiders believe, and OSU has triumphed over somewhat similar circumstances for decades.

By now, the “Giant Killers” role is coded into the DNA of the Beavers.

For those who missed the news about the NCAA’s new NIL rules, here’s a bit of a recap. College athletes can make money by appearing in endorsements, if a jersey is sold with their name on it, if they are identifiable in a video game or under other circumstances.

Football and basketball stars will be the primary beneficiaries. Quarterbacks could rake in moolah, for example, while linemen and athletes in niche sports will continue to toil in obscurity for the most part. There will be outliers, such as Jade Carey of OSU’s gymnastics team, who comes off as charming and possesses an Olympic gold medal, which seems rather marketable. Former Beavers women’s hoops star Sydney Wiese would have absolutely killed it with her combination of skill and personality, but we digress.

Some might question whether it’s a good idea to interject the corrupting influence of more money into college sports, and that’s fair.