Editorial: On budget, Albany council must choose lesser of two evils

Of course, this sounds less than optimal, but the budget must be balanced. Cutting public safety workers during a global pandemic isn’t exactly reassuring, nor is cutting services that make a city more livable for its residents. Just as a reminder, the city of Albany, like many municipalities, spends huge amounts of dough on public safety, so, naturally, if cuts need to be made, they generally occur to police and fire departments.

The other option to consider for the City Council is that the $9 monthly fee, if passed, will pose an actual hardship for some residents, such as those on fixed incomes.

The fee, which adds up to more than $100 per year, would take effect July 1, and would come at a time when rates for water, sewer and garbage services also are increasing.

It also would come at a time when rents keep rising to astronomical levels in Albany, which used to be something of an affordable oasis compared to Corvallis. Now we’re not really sure where people go to escape high rents in the mid-Willamette Valley. Sweet Home? Scio?

There have been plenty of discussions about affordable housing in our communities, yet we continue to pile on fees and rate increases and more.