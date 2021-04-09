Editorial: Oregon’s elders deserve higher standard of care

We need to take better care of our elders. There’s a spate of bills in the Oregon Legislature this year that are trying to do just that, but as you might imagine, there are obstacles in the way.

One of those measures is Senate Bill 714, of which District 8 Sen. Sara Gelser, D-Corvallis, is a chief sponsor. The bill is an effort to address one of the thorniest problems in elder care: inadequate staffing in long-term care facilities. Residents in these facilities typically need assistance with the basic activities of daily living, such as dressing, eating, showering, brushing their teeth, taking medications, using the toilet and getting back and forth from their rooms to dining and activity areas. People with dementia living in memory care facilities may need extra supervision to ensure that they don’t get into situations where they could be injured.

It takes a sizable number of employees to make all these things happen. In some cases, for instance, two people may be needed to help a single patient go to the bathroom or get in and out of bed. Meanwhile, a resident in another part of the facility may need help with something else at the same time.