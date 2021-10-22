Editorial: Oregon schools must think outside the box

The relaxation of sub standards is concerning, however, because there aren’t guidelines. What procedures should districts follow? Right now, it just sounds like the state wants people who are breathing and possess a pulse.

One solution could be to utilize thousands of college students studying education throughout Oregon. Give emergency sub licenses to every student teacher in the state and create a work study program where they could be paid to lead classrooms instead of paying for that opportunity. Perhaps there could even be a sort of AmeriCorps-style program with student loan forgiveness. (Loan forgiveness might convince students and young professionals in math and other fields to consider teaching.)

We don’t want to dismiss the value of a traditional college teaching program, but student teachers in upper division classes have the disposition, the desire and the foundational skills to do the job. Turn them loose and provide extra assistance from administrators, mentor teachers, classroom aides and volunteers.

It’s true that these student teachers are still developing their techniques and abilities, and that still will be true when they earn their degrees or certificates.