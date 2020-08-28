Editorial: OSP's coffee shop scandal leaves bitter taste

OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton promised evidence of the agency’s commitment to accountability in the wake of this incident, but we’ll have to take his word for it.

There’s been an investigation, but OSP won’t release the results of the report.

We only know that the agency placed the potty-mouthed trooper on leave, and he has apparently been reassigned away from Corvallis.

Hopefully, OSP has learned from the incident and has trained all of its troopers better, but, again, we really don’t know, as the agency’s official response is to stonewall. No questions whatsoever because the coffee shop incident is a personnel matter. There’s nothing to talk about.

But the agency should explain the incident and its disciplinary actions a bit better. It also could have released information without disclosing the names of the troopers.

We expect state troopers to be held to a higher standard, but it isn't clear that's the case.

So OSP’s decision to remain silent regarding the coffee shop brouhaha leaves a bitter taste.