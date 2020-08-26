Editorial: OSU's limited reopening still carries risk

Corvallis and Benton County residents have expressed concerns about Oregon State University students arriving back in town for classes on campus, and it’s completely understandable for people to be worried about COVID-19.
We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, and the disease could spread rapidly in the community even if OSU is holding in-person classes on a limited basis.
Currently, OSU’s plans call for less than 10 percent of classes to be taught on the Corvallis campus, and most instruction will remain online. That can be adjusted up or down as conditions change.
OSU’s plans are far more modest than many other colleges and universities, and the school deserves credit for showing a certain degree of caution.
Just look at what’s happening across the nation at campuses that opened.
The University of Alabama welcomed back 20,000 students. Since fall classes began last week it has recorded more than 500 COVID-19 cases, according to the Associated Press.
The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill resumed classes on Aug. 10, and since then, at least 635 students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Classes have since been suspended at the school, the AP reports.
It’s easy to find news about these outbreaks at Notre Dame, Southern California, Iowa State, Missouri, Miami… We could go on, but you get the point.
In comparison, having 90 percent of your classes taught remotely seems like a smart idea.
But we hope that OSU classes are restricted to laboratories and other instances where hands-on learning is absolutely necessary. After all, it’s hard to become a veterinarian if you’re not actually checking the health of animals.
While OSU’s campus certainly will be less crowded than normal, we’re not sure how many students could be taking in-person classes at OSU this fall under the current scenario. Since the university’s enrollment is typically around 24,000, it’s easy to picture a few thousand students from all over the country. And some of them will be living with roommates in dormitories.
Also, a bit of a complicating factor is that a chunk of OSU’s enrollment never really leaves town. That’s been the case for decades. So the number of students attending classes is nowhere near the number of people who return to Corvallis every fall.
Regardless, there will still be plenty more people around town this September, even though things won’t be anything close to normal.
What will be somewhat normal is the behavior of teens and twentysomethings around college campuses. Universities officials elsewhere are saying partying, a lack of social distancing and rowdiness in general has led to clusters of novel coronavirus cases. OSU has said that it is working on a policy to limit student gatherings, and the school should suspend students who participate in large parties. But that obviously won’t be a complete solution, as evidenced by what has occurred at other institutions.
(We should note that people in plenty of other age demographics also have shown themselves willing to ignore the pandemic.)
Schools have released information on their caseloads, but it’s plain that these outbreaks don’t stay on campus. Many shop and restaurant owners, after meager sales this spring and summer, are likely thrilled that students will be returning to Corvallis. OSU is the lifeblood of Corvallis’ economy not just because of its employees and tourism, but also because of its students, who spread their dollars far past Monroe Avenue.
But full-time Corvallis residents worry there will be a surge in new cases thanks to students with poor behaviors or those who are simply unlucky, asymptomatic, and interact with others.
Among those arguing against resuming classes this fall was State Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis. She pointed out in a recent meeting that once students have arrived, it’s too late to undo the scenario.
A group of 25 OSU distinguished professors expressed their concerns in a July 28 letter to OSU president F. King Alexander and his top administrators, urging to eliminate nearly all in-person instruction during fall term 2020.
OSU’s limited reopening still comes with risks, and if there are negative consequences, the university shouldn’t blame students who act all-too predictably. The school itself is choosing to reopen and taking a bit of a calculated gamble with public health.
So far, Benton County seems to have been largely spared by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with only six deaths. We’ll see what happens this autumn.
