Editorial: OSU's management of Elliott State Forest should be a win for Oregon

Of course, other OSU science programs could use the property for research, as well. Some want the university to allow other institutions to be allowed conduct studies on the land, and that also seems appropriate.

Under the current proposal, OSU would set aside a permanent reserve of roughly 34,000 acres where only thinning would take place. This would be the largest forest reserve in the Oregon Coast Range.

The remainder of the Elliot would be managed using a three-pronged approach: 65% would be in reserves and unmanaged; 18% would be intensively managed for harvest; and 17% would be in a middle group.

Only about 1% of the property, or 735 acres, would be harvested each year, according to OSU’s new College of Forestry Dean Tom DeLuca.

Questions remain about funding and how the university could afford to manage the property. Timber harvest would bring in about $5.5 million per year, DeLuca said. Meanwhile, the university would face about $2.3 million in forest management costs, as well as $5.5 million in expenses for 26 research employees and facilities. That leaves a deficit of $2.1 million annually, but DeLuca hopes to make up the difference with government grants, private gifts and more.

Another important aspect of the Elliott State Forest plan is recreation.