Editorial: OSU's volleyball program will be viewed with suspicion

OSU’s administration also is denying the accuracy of many of the allegations laid out by the Associated Press, including the claim that some players contemplated suicide.

The school authorized an investigation that resulted in a report, dismissed a number of the claims and “took appropriate action,” according to a university official.

But OSU won’t discuss personnel matters, so the public doesn’t know what actions were taken. And when we asked for the report, we were told it couldn't be released due to privacy restrictions, including a federal medical law.

Not releasing the report, even in redacted form, strikes us as odd, especially if it actually exonerates the program and Barnard.

In this day and age, a statement that simply denies the allegations isn’t enough and people aren’t simply going to move on. We’ve witnessed criminal cover-ups at major universities to protect sports programs and reputations.

We’re not saying that anything criminal has occurred at OSU, of course, only pointing out that people have become more cynical regarding such statements from authorities.

In a very real way, this will tarnish the reputation of the volleyball team. OSU’s stance provides the appearance that the university is circling the wagons rather than trying to protect the very student-athletes it aims to mold into the leaders of tomorrow.

