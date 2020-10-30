Editorial: Our holiday wish list for the mid-valley

This holiday season, we’d really like:

• More outdoor seating (with heaters) for local restaurants. Because of COVID-19, many residents feel more comfortable dining outside, rather than indoors. But this is Oregon, of course, so the rain can make things complicated. It would be great to see more large covered areas for people to grab a quick meal, such as the Barn food cart pod in North Albany. Perhaps cities could shut off a block here or there to allow for canopies to be erected outside restaurants, much like what happens during festivals. We worry that mid-Willamette Valley restaurants will really feel the pinch with the colder months.

• More hiking trails, and better signs on trails. We understand that it takes years to develop trails in many instances, but we hope officials start planning now. Far more residents have been out hiking due to the pandemic, so our favorite trails were more crowded during the spring and summer. A recent trip to the Thurston Hills Natural Area in Springfield, which opened in 2017, was a revelation. The routes were incredibly well-marked, and there were even signs reminding hikers about etiquette. With all the newcomers enjoying nature, it was refreshing to see signs reminding people that uphill hikers have the right of way.