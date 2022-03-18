Editorial: Our 'Mid-Valley Spring Break Adventure Checklist'

Spring break is here, and while some mid-Willamette Valley families have grand vacations planned, others will stay closer to home thanks to the pandemic, sky high gas prices or other factors.

There are plenty of opportunities for fun in Linn and Benton counties, though, and we’ve created a sort of guide to follow.

If you’re super ambitious, you can tackle this as a sort of scavenger hunt, competing against your siblings or friendly neighbors. Give yourself a point for each feat you accomplish, and see who tallies the highest score. Crush them with your superior relaxation techniques this coming week!

Without further ado, here’s our Mid-Valley Spring Break Adventure Checklist.

Hike local trails

A huge advantage of living in the mid-valley is our proximity to the great outdoors. And it really is great here, unlike other places, where it can be the sorta-OK to pretty-good outdoors.

Pick a scenic spot and hit the trails — maybe every day next week. If you need help choosing, check out our Mid-Valley Dirty Boots page.

Might we suggest McDowell Creek Falls and Alsea Falls? With heavy rainfall and snowmelt, these waterfalls will be absolutely roaring.

(Obviously, families should stay away from paths at high elevations, as these still will be snow-covered.)

Since hiking generates an appetite …

Eat at a new restaurant

Linn and Benton counties are blessed with an abundance of great restaurants, and quality establishments pop up regularly.

This week is a good time to check some of them out — or to revisit a favorite.

That’s especially true in Corvallis where Oregon State University students have fled campus, leaving prime parking spots along Monroe Avenue.

And, of course, high achievers could do a version of the Pepsi Challenge with local eateries. For example, visit a taco joint every day and crown a winner.

Visiting microbreweries, wineries and distilleries also counts for those 21 and over.

Cook with local ingredients

Create a household version of “Iron Chef” by cooking with local ingredients such as berries, hazelnuts, salmon, beef and more.

Create that special dish (or mixed drink) that screams not just Oregon but the mid-Willamette Valley.

Of course, you can pick up some of your ingredients locally at spots such as the Corvallis Indoor Winter Market, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds, or the 4 Seasons Farmers Market in Lebanon. Which brings us to …

Support a local store

The last two years have been rough for local businesses due to the pandemic. Explore a local record shop, bookstore, clothing boutique or other retailer, experience the wonderful customer service and give them some of your hard-earned cash.

It can be a small trinket, but let at least one mom and pop shop know that you appreciate them and how they keep our communities vibrant.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of our towns as they employ residents, give to local causes and encourage workers to volunteer.

Experience culture

Visit a local museum, listen to live music, read an Oregon book or watch an Oregon movies, take a tour of Corvallis murals or walk around the Oregon State University campus and soak in the architecture and culture.

As far as museums go, if you haven’t visited the new home of Bruce the Moose, the Corvallis Museum, now’s your chance.

Top opportunities to listen to live music include the Oregon State Fiddle Contest in Lebanon on Saturday, March 19, and aggressive Pink Floyd cover band Pigs on the Wing at the Whiteside Theatre on Saturday, March 26.

As you can see, there are plenty of options to create a classic mid-valley spring break. But if you need more help, check out our online calendar, which is filled with activities.

Editor's note: This editorial was edited to correct event dates.

