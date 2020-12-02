Editorial: Our schools must do more to help struggling students

On the other end of the spectrum, districts haven’t taken needed steps to hold students accountable.

For example, in certain districts, students can “attend” class if they simply check into a videoconference with a blank screen for a few minutes.

In some Oregon districts, students can be credited with “attendance” regardless of whether they participate in class by speaking, messaging or emailing, even when directly called upon by a teacher. Not paying attention? Playing video games? Fast asleep? It doesn’t matter. You still get that gold star, at least until the grades come due.

And the grades are lousy in districts such as Greater Albany Public Schools, which has seen a 9% increase in students failing a class compared to this time last year.

Perhaps "failing" isn’t the right word, as instead of F’s, students at the high school level in GAPS are receiving “incompletes” for courses in which they're struggling. Students will have one academic quarter to change an incomplete into a different grade.