Editorial: Perkins unfit to hold office at any level

Perkins was in Washington, D.C., that day to take part in the rally outside the White House at which outgoing President Donald Trump whipped up his supporters by repeating the lie that the election had been stolen from him. He urged them to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell,” because otherwise “you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

When throngs of Trump’s followers surged past police barricades and swarmed the Capitol, Perkins went along as far as the Capitol steps but stopped short of entering the locked-down building, where a violent mob clashed with police and forced members of Congress to take shelter, disrupting the tallying of Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

It was a shocking moment in American history, a moment when our hallowed tradition of free and fair elections was nearly destroyed by an unscrupulous leader bent on clinging to power at any cost.

Despite this, two members of the City Council voted to keep Perkins on the HRC, apparently concluding that she was within her rights since she stopped short of physically breaking into the Capitol. But a majority of the councilors saw it differently.