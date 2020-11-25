Editorial: Plenty to be thankful for, even in 2020

As it turns out, there’s quite a bit of research suggesting that sort of analysis is good for us. People who take time to reflect on the good things in their lives also report high life satisfaction levels, are often less materialistic and actually seem to recover more quickly from illnesses.

Expressing thanks in a thoughtful manner also can lift the spirits of those around you, since they may be partly responsible for your happiness and successes large and small.

So remember to take stock of the good things in your life on Thursday, whether those are people, experiences or even things such as good health. Don’t take them for granted. And express gratitude.

At our papers, we’re thankful for our family and friends who would bend over backwards to help us out.

Likewise, we’re thankful for residents, organizations and public agencies who have given countless hours or have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help out during this difficult year. There’s a real sense of community and togetherness in the mid-Willamette Valley in response to the adversity we’ve faced.