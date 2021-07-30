Editorial: Preparing for wildfires is essential in Oregon

In case you missed it, our little slice of paradise seems to be getting hotter and drier with each passing year, according to scientists and raw data. Climate change means a higher likelihood of devastating fires and thick smoke for Linn and Benton counties, as well as the rest of Oregon.

The September 2020 wildfires, which shrouded much of the state in smoke and resulted in a wave of death and destruction, should have served as a major wakeup call.

And in case you needed a reminder, the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon is the largest wildfire in the United States right now.

Again, it’s great that officials are preparing. But residents need to make plans with their families, too.

If you live out in the rural-urban interface, make sure you have defensible space around your home to protect your property and your loved ones.

Plan an evacuation route, both from inside your home, and in travelling from your neighborhood. Plan a place to meet, too, just in case all family members aren't home at the time of the evacuation notice. Be prepared to improvise if necessary, since things often don’t go as planned in an emergency.

And, if you haven’t yet, we’d urge you to create grab-and-go kits that could be critical in a disaster.