Editorial: Remembering those who will inspire us in 2020 and beyond

As we prepare to head into the New Year, it’s only natural to look back on the year that was.
Part of that is remembering who we lost, the people who worked tirelessly to make our communities better, the leaders of industry, those who fought to save the free world from fascism and those who protected the public.
The full roster of all the notable local individuals who passed away in 2019 would be too exhaustive to itemize in the space provided for this editorial.
But here, in alphabetical order, is a short list of names that we assembled as we head into 2020. A few of these people we knew personally; with others we had working relationships. And with some individuals, many of us learned about their greatness only with their passing.
Ken Austin literally created Benny Beaver out of an old carpet. He also built a dental supply company, A-dec, and gave generously to his alma mater. Austin Hall on the Oregon State campus is named after him.
Pat Bedore was the superintendent of the Greater Albany Public Schools for eight years.
Kirk Burkholder, who died in a farming accident, was an Oregon State Police trooper in the Fish and Wildlife Division. He left law enforcement to try to save his family’s farm after cancer left his father unable to work.
Meg Campbell helped found the Greenbelt Land Trust and helped preserve Bald Hill, Fitton Green and many of the other greenspaces in Corvallis and Benton County.
Jerry Duerksen was the patriarch of Duerksen & Associates, a family-run property management business, as well as a community philanthropist.
Rick Fontaine, a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy, died of cancer.
Bob Freres led Freres Lumber to growth, in part by being willing to experiment with new technology.
Shelly Garrett was a champion for Lebanon and served as the executive director of the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce for a dozen years.
Wayne Giesy was a Philomath-area tree farmer and advocate of active forest management. He also served in the U.S. Army in World War II and served briefly in the Oregon House of Representatives.
Carl Gustafson fought the Nazis as a nose gunner in a B-24, then played baseball for Oregon State College. He was a regular presence at Beaver sporting events.
Brent Iverson was a Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in an off-duty traffic crash south of Philomath.
Gordon Kirbey owned Boccherini’s Coffee and Tea House in downtown Albany and also volunteered for various boards and organizations.
Charles “Chuck” McLaran served in the Korean War, then with the FBI, then as Albany’s mayor for 12 years.
Julia Kathryn “Kathy” McLaran, Chuck’s wife, was active with the Albany Philanthropic Educational Organization and was an elder and deacon for United Presbyterian Church.
Matilda “Mama” Novak fled communism and immigrated to the United States. She was the matriarch of the family that owns and operates Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant in downtown Albany.
Rick Rebel owned Albany Agency of Insurance for years and also was a civic booster and philanthropist.
Doris Scharpf made her fortune with Nike and quietly gave millions to help residents and projects in Albany and other communities.
Paul Skirvin helped establish the Philomath Frolic’s rodeo in the early 1980s.
Jeff Taylor worked for Oregon State athletics for 21 years, and he was a buoyant presence behind the scenes at seemingly every Beavers sports event.
All of these individuals will be missed, but not forgotten. They likely inspired other residents to fill their shoes and work harder for the benefit of the mid-Willamette Valley. That’s what happens with local leaders. They generally create new generations of residents willing to help out their communities.