Editorial: Remembering those who will inspire us in 2020 and beyond

As we prepare to head into the New Year, it’s only natural to look back on the year that was.

Part of that is remembering who we lost, the people who worked tirelessly to make our communities better, the leaders of industry, those who fought to save the free world from fascism and those who protected the public.

The full roster of all the notable local individuals who passed away in 2019 would be too exhaustive to itemize in the space provided for this editorial.

But here, in alphabetical order, is a short list of names that we assembled as we head into 2020. A few of these people we knew personally; with others we had working relationships. And with some individuals, many of us learned about their greatness only with their passing.

Ken Austin literally created Benny Beaver out of an old carpet. He also built a dental supply company, A-dec, and gave generously to his alma mater. Austin Hall on the Oregon State campus is named after him.