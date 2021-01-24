Editorial: Roses and (Jan. 24)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

• ROSES to donuts, everybody’s favorite circular treat. In the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, mid-valley residents are seeking consolation wherever they can find it, and one seemingly inexhaustible source is comfort food. While we don’t want to encourage binge eating, we enjoy a sugary snack as much as anyone, and donuts appear to be enjoying a surge of popularity in our region. Jay and Beckie Eatmon opened BakerzDozen in Albany in November, and they report sales have been strong. Another newcomer, Dough Hook Bake Shop, plans to enter the Albany market this spring, adding to the array of donut options already available in the area from the likes of Cork’s in Albany, Benny’s in Corvallis, NutCakes in Philomath and Sugar Vibes in Lebanon. Too much of a good thing? We think not. As BakerzDozen’s Jay Eatmon put it in an interview with our reporter Kyle Odegard: “Everybody loves sweets, and sweets aren’t going out of style.”