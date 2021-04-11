Editorial: Roses and raspberries (April 11)

• ROSES to Oregon State University’s Holocaust Memorial Week program. The slaughter of 6 million Jews and millions of other civilians by the Nazis during World War II is a grim topic, and many people might be tempted to consign it to history and move on. But wiser heads understand that history left unexamined has a way of repeating itself. Since 1986, professor Paul Kopperman and the rest of OSU’s Holocaust Memorial Committee have worked to ensure the lessons of this horrific historical episode remain in the public mind with an annual program of lectures, seminars and other events. Last year’s observance had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s was entirely virtual, but the important thing is that it took place. As concentration camp survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan put it in her keynote address delivered via Zoom: “As difficult as it is, the horror of the Holocaust or the Shoah must be taught, must be studied and kept alive. Only then can we guard it from ever happening again.”

• RASPBERRIES to a rash of COVID-induced cancellations of area high school sporting events. In early March, with case counts on the wane and vaccines on the way, mid-valley high schools brought back interscholastic athletic competition for the first time since the start of the pandemic with an abbreviated season of the traditional fall sports of football, soccer, cross-country and volleyball. Everyone recognized there was a risk of infection, but with plenty of precautions in place it seemed like a golden opportunity to provide some joy and restore a sense of normalcy to prep athletes who’ve been denied a chance to play the sports they love. It seemed to work well at first, but sadly, in recent days, COVID-19 outbreaks have forced the cancellation of multiple games at multiple schools while infected players and those who were exposed to them went into quarantine. We’re all chafing under the restrictions imposed by this pandemic. This is just the latest reminder that we need to stay the course a little longer, wearing our masks, keeping our distance and getting our shots until we reach a state of herd immunity. And for all those prep athletes who have been able to compete safely — and the friends and family members who love to cheer them on — it’s been a sweet reprieve.