Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (April 19)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
•ROSES, a large bouquet of them, to a novel coronavirus pandemic study led by Oregon State University and the Benton County Health Department that will be the first of its kind in the nation.
The door-to-door effort aims to collect samples from nearly 4,000 residents, and will let willing participants know if they’ve been carrying the virus even if they aren’t displaying symptoms. The pilot phase of the project started this weekend.
Corvallis’ population is about 58,600, by the way, and the random sampling will encompass roughly 6.5 percent of the college town’s residents. (The true population of the town right now likely is much less, as many OSU students who are counted as living here may have left for their parents’ homes.)
The study, besides literally benefiting mankind, is a savvy use of university resources during this pandemic. At a time when the campus is closed to in-person classes, the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at OSU will be extracting test swab samples.
We can’t stress how big of a deal this study is.
Scientists believe that asymptomatic individuals are a major contributor in the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
This project may guide policy decisions far outside of Oregon, and it could inspire and serve as a model for similar studies from other college campuses across the nation.
•ROSES to urban infill. Growth is going to happen, despite the desires of some residents, so please have it occur in an area where it’s most logical for development.
What we’re talking about is a new apartment complex being erected at the intersection of Southwest Seventh Street and Washington Avenue in Corvallis.
The Sierra will bring 689 bedrooms to town in autumn, and the project, which includes a parking garage, is aimed at OSU students. (Whether there will be many college students in Corvallis this fall due to the novel coronavirus is another matter.)
It’s often easy to criticize these sort of large apartment buildings as eyesores that will change the character of neighborhoods. That may be true, but the law allows them.
And as with Seventh Street Station a decade ago, the Sierra’s site seems exactly where an apartment building should be built rather than on the outskirts of Corvallis.
That land had been underutilized for years, and people who move into the complex will be able to easily walk to classes on campus or to go shopping downtown.
•ROSES to gestures of good will for high school seniors who will miss hearing “Pomp and Circumstance” as they walk in caps and gowns, along with other traditional rites of passage.
Here’s a shoutout to businesses creating signs and giving them away for free to families, so residents can place them in their yards or windows and honor their graduating teens.
Then there are schools turning on football stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. — that’s 20:20 military time — to honor students. In many cases across the mid-Willamette Valley, graduations were set to occur on those very gridirons.
We’re sure to see many other such gestures — perhaps senior portraits displayed in small town shop windows, as one reader suggested.
Not everyone, even some high school seniors, agree fully with the shows of support and how they have manifested. And that’s okay. That’s the nature of things. Perhaps the stadium lights thing does waste electricity a bit.
It’s often a hard and stumbling, stuttering task to express feelings of consolation. It’s hard to know exactly what to say or do to comfort a friend or loved one. There isn’t a Hallmark tailor-made for this occasion, at least not yet.
And sometimes it’s the thought that count. Make no mistake, these gestures matter to teens who may feel a bit robbed by the world right now.
