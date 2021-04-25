Editorial: Roses and raspberries (April 25)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to a pair of Corvallis physicians whose work helped shorten COVID-19 quarantines. Dr. Doug Aukerman, a senior associate athletic director for sports medicine at Oregon State University, and Dr. Adam Brady, an infectious disease expert on Samaritan Health Services’ coronavirus task force, both contributed to a study that compared data on contact tracing of college athletes. The study found it was extremely rare to get a positive test more than 10 days after exposure to the virus. After evaluating the study’s findings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance shortening the recommended quarantine time for people exposed to COVID-19 from 14 days to 10.
• A big bouquet of PURPLE ROSES to the OSU plant breeder who developed a new strain of purple tomato. The latest creation of Jim Myers, who holds an endowed professorship in horticulture, called the Midnight Roma, is the result of years of selective breeding. It produces fruit with a striking purple hue — caused by antioxidant compounds called anthocyanins in the skin — and is said to be prized by cooks for making sauces. “Chefs tell me that they like it because Midnight Roma rapidly cooks down to a very thick sauce that has a deep burgundy red color,” he told Mid-Valley Media. You won’t find Midnight Roma starts in your local garden center just yet, but if you’re interested, the seeds are available from the Row 7 Seed Co. of Tarrytown, New York.
• ROSES to Oregonians who have rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 shots. According to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority, nearly 1.7 million people in our state have had at least one dose of vaccine and more than 1.2 million are now fully vaccinated. That means more than a quarter of Oregon’s population now has a significant measure of protection against the novel coronavirus, bringing us all closer to the widespread herd immunity we need to achieve. We’re all weary of the restrictions this pandemic has imposed on us, but with case counts again on the rise, we need to continue with common-sense precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing for a little bit longer. The good news is that vaccine supplies are catching up with demand and everyone age 16 and older is now eligible to get immunized. So if you haven’t gotten your jab yet, sign up now so we can finally put this pandemic behind us.
• RASPBERRIES to politicians who can’t refrain from meddling in politically charged trials. President Joe Biden crossed that line last week when he said he was “praying for the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin and suggested there was “overwhelming” evidence to convict him of murder in the killing of George Floyd. The jury ultimately agreed with Biden and convicted Chauvin on all counts. Even though the jurors had been sequestered by the time the president made his remarks, powerful elected officials should never say anything that could be construed as attempting to influence the judicial process.