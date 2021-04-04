Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (April 4)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to the Oregon State men’s basketball team, who turned what could have been another forgettable campaign into an inspiring postseason run. Picked to finish dead last in the Pac-12, Wayne Tinkle’s crew finished fifth, then ran off three straight victories to win the conference tournament for the first time in school history and secure an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. But they didn’t stop there. Not content with “good enough,” the Beavs won three more games, becoming just the second 12 seed in tournament history to make it to the Elite Eight before losing a hard-fought contest to Houston. In a pandemic year that has left us all feeling defeated, this team gave all Oregonians something to cheer for.
• ROSES to Linn County sheriff’s deputies who safely took a suspect into custody last week despite the man’s apparent desire to commit “suicide by cop.” The man, identified as Nicholas Ames, 31, of Jefferson, was a burglary suspect who fled from deputies until his SUV got stuck in a muddy farm field east of Albany. According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Ames refused to give himself up, instead getting in and out of his vehicle, sometimes reaching behind his back as though for a weapon, sometimes holding a black object in a way that simulated brandishing a gun, and sometimes talking to someone on his cellphone and making statements to the effect that he wanted deputies to shoot him. Instead of firing their own weapons in response to Ames’ perceived threats, deputies kept their distance and waited him out until he finally gave himself up after three hours in that muddy field. Now Ames faces a number of charges, including theft, burglary and attempting to elude police. We’re just glad he’ll be alive to appear in court.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
• ROSES to Will Tucker, who has agreed to come out of retirement to fill out the unexpired term of John Lindsey on the Linn County Board of Commissioners. Lindsey, who had held the Position 1 set on the board since 1998, died of cancer on March 9 at the age of 54. Tucker had stepped down at the start of this year after completing his third four-year term on the board, saying he was ready for retirement. But when leaders of Lindsey’s political party, the Linn County Republicans, presented a list of five potential appointees to serve the remaining two years of is term, Tucker’s experience on the job made his name rise to the top and made him an easy choice for the board’s other two members, Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Sherrie Sprenger. He served Linn County well for a dozen years as a commissioner, and we have no doubt he will do so now. And if he decides to run for reelection in 2023, his experience will again make him an easy choice for many voters.
• ROSES to Greater Albany Public Schools, which has begun bringing students back to the classroom for in-person instruction after a year of COVID-enforced isolation as they tried to keep up with their lessons from home via the internet. It’s been a halting, stop-and-go process as GAPS administrators struggled to make sense of shifting pronouncements from the governor and the Oregon Department of Education while balancing the competing demands of parents eager to get their kids back in school and teachers fearful of contracting COVID-19. Even now, after educators have had the chance to get their shots, the pandemic is far from over and could still flare again as new viral variants emerge. But extensive safety measures have been put into place, and we’re getting closer to some level of herd immunity as the vaccine rollout continues. As long as we can do it safely, getting kids and teachers back into classrooms is a giant step toward getting our world back to normal.