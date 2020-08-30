Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Aug. 28)

•ROSE-BERRIES to the city of Lebanon’s ongoing search for a city manager. The city hired Nancy Brewer, Corvallis’ finance director for the last 27 years, to hold the position on an interim basis for one year. Brewer, for those who haven’t heard, is planning to retire from the city of Corvallis in September, then take the Lebanon job in October. The city and Brewer have some flexibility with the agreement, as they can extend or shorten her contract if they choose. Her hiring allows the city of Lebanon some stability as it searches for a permanent city manager. And, just a note, the city has been without a permanent city manager since Gary Marks resigned in August 2019. Perhaps the city should start looking for a replacement right about now. Strong leadership is important for any organization, but it’s especially critical for a city that’s on the rise, such as Lebanon.