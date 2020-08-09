Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Aug. 9)

• ROSES to bystanders who saved two children from drowning in a four-day span at McKercher Park near Crawfordsville. These two rescues show the true nature of Oregonians and how we are willing to leap into action when someone is in trouble. Both of the children were caught by a submerged log at the popular swimming spot, according to the Sweet Home Fire District. Our waterways, while beautiful, can feature swift-moving water and dangerous debris. Stay careful out there, and it’s best to wear a life jacket.

•RASPBERRIES to the city of Corvallis for not (so far, at last) being able to come up with more than one contested City Council race for November. With Tuesday's deadline to pick up packets looming, it might be that the Ward 5 race between incumbent Charlyn Ellis and challenger Briae Lewis will be the only one that will feature two candidates. Are the sitting councilors that good? Are potential candidates reluctant to participate because of the time commitment? Should the city be doing more to encourage more residents to run for office? We think a vigorous and thoughtful debate on the city’s future is enhanced by multi-candidate council races.