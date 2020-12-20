Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 20)

•ROSES to free COVID-19 testing in Monroe in South Benton County last week. The Benton County Health Department is looking to ramp up free testing for residents, and this is a good thing.

We recently gave kudos to Linn County for a similar effort. As before, we’ll note that the numbers of COVID-19 increase with more testing. That’s to be expected as we gain a more accurate picture.

But increased testing volume is critical. The more testing we do, the easier it is to stop the halt of the illness. Testing can save lives.

•ROSES to the Enchanted Forest, which continues to stay open and dazzle a new generation of youngsters thanks to community donations. As of Thursday, the theme park had received $371,000 in gifts and is well on its way to its goal of half a million dollars.

More than 6,500 people donated to make sure the business, which was struggling during the pandemic, could pay its bills, taxes and payroll, according to Susan Vaslev, co-owner of the park and daughter of the Enchanted Forest’s founder, Roger Tofte.

We’re not surprised in the slightest by the amazing response.