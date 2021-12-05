Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 5)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to the Albany Public Library for sneaking some extra art into everyday life, and to Melissa Babcock Saylor.

Library cards are usually drab and boring, but the Albany library has put bright and cheerful artwork by Saylor on its cards.

“It seemed like a nice, uplifting thing to do for the community, considering the last year with COVID, and we wanted something that came from the community,” explained Amanda Bressler, assistant director of the Albany Public Library.

The library formed a committee to talk with local artists about submitting artwork for consideration, and when Saylor heard about it in July, she jumped at the opportunity. The Albany artist submitted six designs, and she ended up donating her work to the library. (To be sure, Saylor, a professional artist, is getting a bit of positive publicity thanks to the library cards, which could help boost sales of her work.)

The new cards are available for those who want or need new cards, or on request for $1 for those who want to replace an active card.

We hope that the Albany Public Library continues to feature art from residents on its cards, and perhaps in a few years it can request new submissions from the public and give another boost to a local painter, photographer or other artist.

And it would be neat if this idea caught on with other libraries throughout the mid-Willamette Valley.

•ROSES, miniature roses, but roses nevertheless, to the Benton County Commissioners as they took a small step to progress with planning for a new Benton County Jail and other criminal justice facilities.

The latest development in this process came on Nov. 30 when the commissioners voted 3-0 to not continue pursuing a 65-acre parcel on Highway 99W at Kiger Island Drive, at least for the time being. That property near South Corvallis was considered the worst of three options by the county’s project team.

The other alternatives are 28 acres near the HP Inc. campus and a 35-acre parcel off Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds.

The commissioners are hoping to pay for the county’s multifaceted justice improvement plan with a bond measure that county voters will consider in May 2023.

Faithful readers no doubt remember that we’ve often opined about the need for a new jail in Benton County — and other, related improvements. Sometimes it feels as if our editorial board is tilting at windmills on this topic, given that voters have shot down jail proposals multiple times over the past decade or so.

But the need persists, so we’re glad to see the county pressing forward. Choosing the best site will be critical in convincing voters.

•ROSES to saltwater beavers in Oregon. A recent study revealed that beavers have been found in tidal wetlands on Oregon’s central coast.

The conventional wisdom was that too much saltwater would kill a beaver. But it turns out that beavers are resilient critters.

Scientists believe that the beavers’ presence in this area may help re-establish wetlands in areas that have been drained from agriculture, thereby creating critical habitat for salmon and other species.

•RASPBERRIES to residents who might overreact because of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

A certain degree of caution is prudent of course, since we’re still living through a pandemic that has killed nearly 800,000 people in the United States. But even the experts aren’t sure what’s going to happen with this latest mutation.

While it’s wise to have a backup plan in case you need to work remotely or if you need to cancel holiday gatherings, it’s best to have a measured response. Don’t rush out to stockpile toilet paper, bleach wipes and bottled water. Be ready to improvise, but don’t panic.