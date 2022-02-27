Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Feb. 27)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•RASPBERRIES to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A dictator attacking a peaceful democracy and choosing to start a war against a United States ally should be deeply troubling to all Americans.

Besides the death and destruction, we should care about the fate of Ukraine and the impact this could have on the planet, which just returned to a state of instability not seen since the Cold War. Russian leader Vladimir Putin, after all, used a vague threat of nuclear war if his ambitions were challenged.

The United States did a great job pointing out misinformation that Russia used to create a pretext for the invasion. Putin desires to reclaim former Soviet states and their resources, and he isn’t protecting the Russian populace from anything or anyone here. Russia is the aggressor, and it seems highly unlikely Putin will stop and be satisfied by conquering Ukraine.

The U.S. and other countries have responded so far with export bans and economic sanctions. These will actually hurt Russia and its elites financially, in part because of the simple fact that the dollar is the top choice of businesses and banking institutions across the globe.

Americans should expect some hit to their wallets, too, such as higher gas prices, as Russia’s war will further complicate global supply chains that already were being hampered by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

•ROSES to Andrea Aquino, and to the Oregon State University and California basketball teams for orchestrating a special moment.

Aquino could have been the next great center for the Beavers, but medical issues derailed her college career before it started.

She embraced the difficult situation, chose to stay involved with the team and contributed in any way she could. That has included cheerleading from the bench and essentially acting as another assistant coach for the squad, pointing out defensive adjustments and giving other tips to players. Even though her dreams were dashed, Aquino found a way to contribute value for the team.

Steve Gress, Mid-Valley Media’s copy chief and our former sports editor, detailed Aquino’s perseverance in a heartwarming story last week.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Aquino suited up and hit the hardwood with OSU. After the tip-off, Cal players let Aquino make a layup — her first and only points for the Beavers.

For fans, it was great to see Aquino be rewarded for her efforts. We’re sure it will be something that she’ll never forget.

•ROSES to Ben Janes, Corvallis’ new fire chief, who said all the right things during an interview with our reporter Maddie Pfeifer. He sounds like he has a great head on his shoulders.

It’s also always nice to see a local individual rise to a position of prominence, in part because they often provide stability to agencies.

Janes has worked his entire career in Corvallis and he could be here for a long time to come.

“It’s cool to be a part of taking care of the community I’m from and live in,” he said.

•RASPBERRIES to the delay of the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg.

The opening of the facility will be held up by up to 10 months and will open near the end of 2022 due to a natural gas line that needs to be relocated, according to a Linn County spokesman.

We’re not sure how that detail got missed, and it seems like something that shouldn’t have been overlooked.

The intermodal center is intended to lower emissions and make local highways safer by putting some trucked cargo on rails. That means fewer semi-trucks on Interstate 5 and highways, according to a recent article by reporter Alex Powers.

Grass growers and other agricultural operations that send product overseas would see less cost to ship, and revenue from the center would be reinvested here in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Understandably, we’re eager for the facility to open because of the benefits it will bring. But we’ll just have to be patient for a ribbon-cutting in Millersburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0