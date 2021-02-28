Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (Feb. 28)

• ROSES to Oregon State University for expanding mental health services for students. As a nation, we have done a poor job of addressing the mental health needs of our citizens in general and young people — including college students — in particular. OSU’s move to hire an additional four mental health professionals is part of an ongoing effort to fill that gap by expanding the resources available to students through Counseling and Psychological Services, known on campus as CAPS. At the same time, the university is attempting to fill another gap as well: services tailored to the needs of underrepresented populations. Among the jobs being filled are two brand-new positions: coordinator of Black and African-American student mental health and wellness, and coordinator of Indigenous student mental health and wellness. Oregon State has made strides in recent years toward addressing a variety of unmet needs among its students, and these hires signal the university’s continuing commitment to do so.

• ROSES to Ron Wyden for pushing back against efforts to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This part of the 1996 law (which Wyden co-wrote) shields online platforms such as Facebook and Twitter from liability for the content of posts made on those platforms by individuals. During a recent virtual town hall for Multnomah County constituents, Wyden defended that approach, saying: “The people who post content are responsible for what they post. Period.” There has been mounting criticism of “Big Tech” companies such as Twitter and Facebook for not doing enough to fact-check and police statements made on their platforms, which have often been used as launching pads for misinformation campaigns by people with malicious intent. That criticism is justified, and it remains to be seen whether recent efforts by social media companies to improve in that area will be sufficient to curb the real threat to society posed by online disinformation. But repealing Section 230 would have a severe chilling effect on the internet’s ability to serve as an unfettered forum for the exchange of ideas, and we agree with Wyden that throttling free speech would present an even bigger danger.